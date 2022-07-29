Alisal Fire, Los Padres.jpg

The Alisal fire burns over a ridge in Los Padres National Forest on Nov. 1, 2021. Los Padres officials are planning an ecological restoration project that would restore fire-adapted ecosystems, reduce fuels and reintroduce fire as a tool for forest management.

 Contributed

Los Padres National Forest officials are proposing a plan that would alter the forest’s ecology and reintroduce fire as a method of forest management, and comments are being sought from the public about the scope of the environmental assessment.

The Los Padres National Forest Ecological Restoration Project proposed for four of the forest’s five ranger districts would “restore fire-adapted ecosystems, reduce fuels and reintroduce fire on the landscape by prescribed burning,” a forest spokesman said.

Officials said the project, which will implement the Land Management Plan, would take place on 235,495 acres of land administered by Los Padres National Forest within Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Kern and Monterey counties.

