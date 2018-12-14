Los Padres National Forest is seeking women interested in taking an introductory fire career awareness camp, which will include training for entry-level firefighters.
This year’s five-day, four-night Women in Wildfire Basic Training Camp will begin Sunday, March 24, and conclude Friday, March 29, in Santa Barbara.
Full attendance is mandatory for the entire week, a Los Padres spokeswoman said.
Individuals selected for the program will be introduced to and gain basic knowledge of the Incident Management System, firefighting techniques, suppression equipment, safety, strategy and tactics, as well as fire behavior, the spokeswoman said.
Leadership and career development training are part of the curriculum, and field exercises will be part of the hands-on training.
Those chosen to participate will be paid for the training and physical-fitness test portion of the camp, the spokeswoman said.
Participants will stay in cabins, and meals will be provided throughout the week.
Graduates of the program will be competitive for entry-level temporary seasonal wildland firefighter positions that provide support to wildland fire operations over the summer.
“Firefighters safely engage in wildland fire suppression and emergency response operation activities,” the spokeswoman said. “They travel and work up to 14- and possibly 21-day assignments, including out of the state.
“The work consists of hiking, carrying heavy equipment, operating fire apparatus, working near heavy machinery and using hand tools such as shovels, Pulaskis and chainsaws, sometimes in highly stressful situations,” she said.
Career opportunities are also available in leading wildland fire and aviation management programs.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.
To apply, contact Julissa Gonzalez, equal employment specialist, at 805-680-4559 or LPFJobs@fs.fed.us.