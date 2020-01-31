Los Padres National Forest seeking public comments about state off-highway grants

Los Padres National Forest recreation managers are seeking public comments on proposed grant applications for California Off-Highway Vehicle funding for operations and maintenance, restoration and law enforcement activities.
The Los Padres National Forest is proposing to submit grant applications supporting OHV management activities on the national forest. The grant proposals include projects for operations and maintenance, restoration and law enforcement.
Preliminary grant applications are due March 2, when a two-month-long public review and comment period will open until May 4, a Los Padres spokesman said. Final grant applications are due June 1.
You have free articles remaining.
Forest officials are providing two open houses, including one in Santa Maria, for the public to meet with OHV managers to discuss and provide input into the development of the preliminary grant applications.
The Santa Maria open house is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Santa Lucia Ranger Station, 1616 N. Carlotti Drive.
After March 2, preliminary applications will be available for public review after March 2 by visiting the California State OHV Grants and Cooperative Agreements program at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.
Hard copies may be requested by contacting Alicia Sanchez Scott at 805-925-9538, ext. 235.
Comments on the applications can be submitted by email to www.ohv.parks.ca.gov and also mailed to Los Padres National Forest, 1616 N. Carlotti Drive, Santa Maria, CA 93454, Attention: Alicia Sanchez Scott.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.