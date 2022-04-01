The public again has access to two of the most popular recreation areas in the Santa Lucia Ranger District of the Los Padres National Forest after a road that closed about eight months ago was reopened Wednesday.
Los Padres officials and representatives of partner agencies gathered at a new bridge to celebrate the reopening of Upper Sunset Valley Road, which had been closed since July 2021 by a forest order that was set to expire that night.
Reopening the road after an extensive stream restoration project involving nine partner organizations also gave the public access to the popular Nira and Davy Brown campgrounds and the Catway OHV Trail.
Los Padres officials said the stream restoration project will not only provide better access to the two campgrounds via Forest Road 8N09 but will also benefit the Southern California steelhead trout.
Last fall, work began to remove degraded concrete surfaces at three low-water crossings on the Munch and Davy Brown creeks in the Sisquoc River watershed, said Los Padres National Forest spokesman Andrew Madsen.
Forest officials said high water flows over the years carried sediment and debris that weakened the concrete crossings and left them in poor condition.
Two of the low-water crossings were replaced with bridges spanning the creek channels, while the third crossing, which was no longer in use, was decommissioned and returned to its natural state, Madsen said.
The new bridges will improve passage for the endangered Southern California steelhead trout along three and a half miles of critical creek habitat, he said.
Southern California steelhead, a distinct indigenous species that must migrate up streams to spawn, was designated an endangered species in 1997.
Because of declining numbers and deteriorating habitat, including from wildfires, the trout now have one of the highest levels of federal protection, forest officials said.
Los Padres officials credited the success of the project to the partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and South Coast Habitat Restoration.
The $4 million project was paid for using part of the cost-recovery settlements from the Zaca and Piru fires and in-kind contributions from South Coast Habitat Restoration that were awarded through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
Other partners involved in the project included Santa Barbara County, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California Trout, California Coastal Conservancy, California Conservation Corps and California Fish Passage Forum.
Davy Brown Campground consists of 13 campsites with fire rings, pedestal barbecues and picnic tables, with two sets of vault restrooms, and is the starting point for several trails.
Although there is no potable water or hookups, the campsites can accommodate 25-foot trailers and recreational vehicles.
Nestled along Manzana Creek, Nira Campround has 12 campsites for tents or camp trailers with picnic tables and vault restrooms. It is also the trailhead for the San Rafael Wilderness-Upper Manzana Creek Trail to the Manzana Narrows.
Although the Catway OHV Trail has remained open for use, it could not be accessed from Sunset Valley Road during the eight-month closure.