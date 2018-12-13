The final version of the Farm Bill passed Wednesday by Congress doesn’t include loopholes that would have allowed massive commercial logging on Los Padres National Forest with minimal environmental review and public input.
Environmental groups, including Los Padres ForestWatch in Santa Barbara, hailed the final version and attributed removal of the loopholes, in part, to lobbying by environmentalists and local residents.
Rebecca August, public lands advocate for Los Padres ForestWatch, said hundreds of Central Coast residents wrote their congressional representatives to demand the forest loopholes be removed.
Typically reauthorized every four to five years, The Farm Bill, which is usually reauthorized every four to five years, creates, modifies and provides funding for agricultural policies and programs like subsidies to farmers.
But the bill also affects such programs as food stamps, rural development and national forests, which are managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“This year, the House launched an unprecedented effort to undermine bedrock environmental laws that have been on the books for decades to protect our forests and encourage robust public input,” August said.
Riders in the House version of the bill passed in June would have fast-tracked logging and other development in forests throughout the country, August said.
The version passed by the Senate contained none of those provisions, which became a point of contention as the two versions were reconciled in conference committee proceedings.
House riders that would have affected Los Padres National Forest, where the Trump administration is currently fast-tracking two large commercial logging projects, were not included in the final 807-page version.
The House version’s hidden riders would have fast-tracked logging projects up to 10 square miles in size, permitted bulldozing new roads up to three miles long in roadless areas, removed restrictions on aerial herbicide spraying and encouraged the U.S. Forest Service to ignore federal wildlife experts and disregard established development procedure.
Of the four members of Congress whose districts include Los Padres National Forest, Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, and Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel, voted against the House version’s forestry loopholes.
Congressman Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, voted in favor of the logging provisions.
All four voted in favor of the final version.