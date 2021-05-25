Los Padres National Forest officials increased fire restrictions throughout the forest Tuesday in response to increasing potential for wildfires to ignite in the dry grasses, scrub lands and trees.
Forest officials said the restrictions will remain in effect until the end of fire season in late autumn.
No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites, even with a valid California campfire permit.
Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid campfire permit, which is available free of charge on the Los Padres National Forest website.
Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for 5 feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times during use.
Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a designated campfire use sites, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails, and engines must be tuned, operating properly and have an approved spark arrester.
Fireworks — even the so-called safe and sane variety — are not permitted at any time or in any location within the Los Padres National Forest.
Recreational target shooting remains prohibited within the forest except at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club.
For a list of developed recreation sites and campfire use sites in Los Padres National Forest as well as information on fire-safe camping, visit www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home or contact the nearest U.S. Forest Service district office.