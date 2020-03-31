You are the owner of this article.
Los Flores Ranch to extend open days, waive fees
Los Flores Ranch Park will extend its schedule to remain open an additional day each week with all entrance fees waived to meet the community's increased need for access to open space, according to the Recreation and Parks Department. 

Effective Wednesday, April 1, the park will be open from Wednesday to Sunday and the entry fees of $3.75 for adults and $1.60 for seniors will be waived for the immediate future. 

Signs also have been erected throughout the park advising visitors to maintain 6 feet between themselves and others, according to Recreation and Parks Director Dennis Smitherman. 

Santa Maria city officials impose hiring freeze, brace for budget cuts

Visitors also are advised not to visit the park if they feel sick, to share the trail and notify others of their presence when passing by, to wash hands thoroughly after using public restrooms, and to expect limited access to public water fountains. 

A number of popular outdoor spaces in neighboring San Luis Obispo County have been closed due to a lack of social distancing practices among visitors, including the Avila and Pismo Beach piers and various beach parking lots.

Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County

We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

