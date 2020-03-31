Los Flores Ranch to extend open days, waive fees

Los Flores Ranch Park will extend its schedule to remain open an additional day each week with all entrance fees waived to meet the community's increased need for access to open space, according to the Recreation and Parks Department.

Effective Wednesday, April 1, the park will be open from Wednesday to Sunday and the entry fees of $3.75 for adults and $1.60 for seniors will be waived for the immediate future.

Signs also have been erected throughout the park advising visitors to maintain 6 feet between themselves and others, according to Recreation and Parks Director Dennis Smitherman.

Visitors also are advised not to visit the park if they feel sick, to share the trail and notify others of their presence when passing by, to wash hands thoroughly after using public restrooms, and to expect limited access to public water fountains.