Los Flores Ranch Park Recreational Open Space is now closed for public use and scheduled programming is canceled until further notice starting today, Thursday, Jan. 5, due to unsafe park and trail conditions caused by significant rainfall.
Rain has created unsafe conditions for visitors throughout the park, and more rain is predicted over the next two weeks.
The safety of visitors and participants is the City of Santa Maria’s priority. Staff looks forward to reopening the park for the community to enjoy Los Flores Ranch Park when conditions are safe. This park is located at 6271 Dominion Road.