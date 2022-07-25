Los Flores Ranch Park played host to a National Day of the Cowboy celebration on Saturday, when over 100 people met horses, practiced roping techniques and learned about the everyday life of cowboys.

National Day of the Cowboy was started in 2005, when the state of Wyoming dedicated the fourth Saturday in July to celebrating the unique history of the American West and cowboy culture. California was the second state to give the day its permanent status.

During the Santa Maria event, local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as rangers from the Los Padres National Forest, offered lessons in tying knots, Dutch oven cooking and other outdoor skills. Kids also got the chance to decorate genuine horseshoes and complete other crafts. 

