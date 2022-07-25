Los Flores Ranch Park played host to a National Day of the Cowboy celebration on Saturday, when over 100 people met horses, practiced roping techniques and learned about the everyday life of cowboys.
National Day of the Cowboy was started in 2005, when the state of Wyoming dedicated the fourth Saturday in July to celebrating the unique history of the American West and cowboy culture. California was the second state to give the day its permanent status.
During the Santa Maria event, local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, as well as rangers from the Los Padres National Forest, offered lessons in tying knots, Dutch oven cooking and other outdoor skills. Kids also got the chance to decorate genuine horseshoes and complete other crafts.
“The event provided many families in our area — many that had never visited Los Flores Ranch Park previously — with a great outdoor educational experience,” said Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager. “There is so much to do at the park, whether it is hiking, bike riding, geocaching or just having a picnic.”
Located at 6271 Dominion Road, Los Flores Ranch park sits on nearly 2,000 acres southeast of the city limits. Families can use the space to learn about the environment and land preservation while recreating. With over 8 miles of trails, the park is home to hiking, mountain biking and more.
On Aug. 20, families can complete the Ride 3 all-terrain vehicle safety course for those ages 12 and up. The two-hour course runs from 9 to 11 a.m. and gives ATV riders the introduction they need to stay safe off the road.
Another instructional course hosted at Los Flores Ranch is archery. From 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 27, USA Archery-certified instructors will help train those ages 8 and up.
Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.