Mike Farris and the little town of Los Alamos are gearing up for the 76th annual Los Alamos Old Days celebration to be held Sept. 23-25. Farris, a retired software quality engineer, will serve as grand marshal of the Old Days parade.

He is delighted, he said, that the Los Alamos Men’s Club (LAMC), which runs Old Days and which chose him as grand marshal, agreed to let him have his dog, Frankie, be the grand mascot. 

The parade is not Farris’s only involvement with Old Days. One of the scheduled events of the coming activity-packed weekend is an hour-long walk that Farris will lead through the historic Los Alamos Cemetery on Drum Road.

