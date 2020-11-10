Los Alamos Library becomes fourth branch to reopen on Wednesday

After eight months of online and sidewalk services, the Los Alamos Branch Library will reopen to the community with modifications on Wednesday.
The library will be open for limited in-person services Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. Under the city's COVID-19 reopening restrictions, visitors will be limited to 20 minutes in the library for "Grab and Go" services.
While inside, visitors will be required to practice social distancing and wear face coverings, with sneeze guards implemented to separate library staff from visitors.
The library's capacity will be limited to 25%, with only four individuals allowed inside at a time, according to Joanne Britton, librarian III.
While reopening plans were approved for the Orcutt branch, the Santa Maria main library and its branches in Guadalupe, Los Alamos and Cuyama will remain closed except for curbside pickup service for the time being.
The Los Alamos branch is the fourth of the Santa Maria Public Library's five branches to reopen, with the Orcutt, Guadalupe and Cuyama branches also reopening over the past month.
The main branch in Santa Maria remains closed to visitors due to a delay in safety supplies, and will continue to provide sidewalk pickup service for library materials.
The Los Alamos Branch Library is located at 405 Helena St.
For more information about library resources, visit cityofsantamaria.org/library or contact Joanne Britton at 805-925-0994, ext. 2254.
