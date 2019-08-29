Los Alamos gains a new star: Cisko Kid and Rancho de Ontiveros Wines open for business

Local restaurateur Conrad Gonzalez of Cisko Kid, left, and wine maker James Ontiveros of Ranchos de Ontiveros, right, have combined their crafts to create a new local food-beverage spot which hosts Gonzalez’s farm-to-table fare and an indoor and outdoor wine bar that features Onitveros’ family wines. Cisko Kid Los Alamos and Rancho de Ontiveros, is now open at the historic gas station at 346 Bell Street in Los Alamos.
From left, Edla Enberg, Catherine Flynn, Viviana Tracz, all from Lompoc, dine at Cisko Kid Los Alamos and Rancho de Ontiveros. The new local food-beverage spot is now open at the historic gas station at 346 Bell Street in Los Alamos.
Chef Conrad Gonzalez shows off a plate of ribs at Cisko Kid Los Alamos and Rancho de Ontiveros. The new local food-beverage spot is now open at the historic gas station at 346 Bell Street in Los Alamos.
A plate of ribs prepared by Chef Conrad Gonzalez is shown at Cisko Kid Los Alamos and Rancho de Ontiveros. The new local food-beverage spot is now open at the historic gas station at 346 Bell Street in Los Alamos.
As the summer sun retreats leaving a hint of warmth in the early evening air, the old cowboy town of Los Alamos is anything but a ghost town on a Friday evening.
Its main street comes alive with both locals and out-of-towners vying for a good table at one of the town's multitude of wineries and eateries.
Last Friday evening, new to the Los Alamos food and beverage scene, a collaborative gastronomical project — part wine tasting room, event space and eatery — called “Cisko Kid Los Alamos” and "Rancho de Ontiveros Wines", hosted a private dinner event and again opened its doors to the public as part of its continued "soft opening" that began in early August.
The venue's grand opening weekend is slated for Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8.
Local restaurateur Conrad Gonzalez of Cisko Kid, wearing his sturdy chef's apron, tended to the outdoor smoker lined with ribs for his group of dinner guests to enjoy in a farm-to-table setting.
Winemaker James Ontiveros ensured the bar was stocked with his Ranchos de Ontiveros wine brands, Rancho Viñedo and Native 9, among a rotating selection of craft beer to be curated by both partners.
Small groups of locals filtered in to experience the new location and its unique features that include a massive chandelier that hangs over the indoor dining area and the Old California-decorated barroom with a 20-seat bar.
Friends from nearby Lompoc chose to be seated at a table on the outdoor patio to enjoy the evening. They initially ordered a glass of beer while perusing the chef's menu options that included Bone-n-Rib-Eye, Beef Tri-Tip Tacos, and other select specials.
Looking out across the back area, a kid-and dog-friendly yard awaits crowds and families with roominess for dancing. The raised stage area will be filled with live music, which the partners say will be featured on a regular basis.
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy