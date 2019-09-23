A wildfire that has scorched 220 acres of dense grass and brush on the southeast side of Lopez Lake now stands at 20% containment, Cal Fire officials said Monday.
The blaze broke out Saturday around 2:25 p.m. near Upper Lopez Canyon and Wittenberg Creek roads, forcing the evacuation of residents and hikers.
An evacuation order covering residents in the area of Upper Canyon Road was lifted at 11 a.m Monday and replaced with an evacuation warning.
Dubbed the Lopez fire, the flames was reported at 120 acres just after 4 p.m., but a spokesman for Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department said the fire had grown to over 200 acres by about 5:45 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Fire activity was minimal on Sunday, allowing firefighters to hold the blaze to 220 acres.
None of the 24 structures that were threatened by the flames have been damaged.
The fire started after campers left hot coals in large group campsite Apache at Camp French and afternoon winds whipped up flames, according to Park Ranger II Coby Whitaker.
The response to the fire involved aerial tankers, bulldozers and hundreds of firefighters from multiple agencies including Cal Fire/SLO County Fire Department, Five Cities Fire Authority, Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service.