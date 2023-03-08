Library patrons have the chance to check out materials, place holds and apply for a library card at the City of Santa Maria Public Library’s SMPL to Go Bookmobile stop at Marilyn Stanley Park this Saturday.
This will be the bookmobile's only pop-up stop during the month of March so make sure you get to the park, located at 2600 La Costa Drive, between noon and 2:00 p.m. to get your mobile library needs and business done.
For more information about the bookmobile and to see a full calendar of library events, visit the library’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.