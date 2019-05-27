The 76th Elks Rodeo Parade will step out Saturday, and talk radio hosts Doug Nelson and Ben Heighes, both known for talking through a microphone, will serve as co-grand marshals.
The parade starts at 9 a.m. and moves south along Broadway Saturday morning ending at Enos Street. Following the parade, don't miss food, games, live music, prizes and family fun the 2019 Foods Co. Rodeo Parade Fair, in front of Foods Co. at 1465 S. Broadway. The Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Star of the Parade" this year is Tim Matheson, a longtime actor, producer and director who is perhaps best known for his portrayal of the smooth talking ‘Eric “Otter” Stratton’ in the 1978 comedy “Animal House.” He also, among other achievements, has received critical accolades for playing "Vice President John Hoynes" on the television series, “The West Wing,” which garnered him two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Best Guest Star in a Drama Series.
For Heighes, the grand marshal honor is "a full circle moment", because he’s being recognized with Nelson, the man who gave him his first radio opportunity.
“The guy who trained me 30 years ago is sharing this moment with me,” Heighes said by phone on Friday. “Doug was one of the first people I met. He trained me on the boards and he led me.”
Nelson jokes he’s gone to the rodeo since the age of four – and the year was 1962.
“I don’t think I’ve missed one since,” Nelson says.
As the host of the “Information Drive at 5” on KUHL 1440 AM, Nelson shares with drivers on their commute what’s going on locally and in the world through news, sports, business, weather and traffic.
Before operating behind the microphone through Knight Broadcasting, Nelson spent 31 years from 1981-2012 with KSMA/KSNI radio – which owns Sunny Country 102.5. He was one of the original on-air talents for Sunny Country.
Nelson has had some notable local names on his program: Fifth District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and the late Joni Gray, who served as Fourth District Supervisor for the county. Nelson also demonstrated his knowledge of sports by doing play-by-play for Hancock College sporting events, which earned him awards from the Associated Press for best play-by-play announcer in California, Hawaii and Nevada.
During past rodeo parades, Nelson and Heighes have partnered with the Good Samaritan Homeless Shelter and shared a ride on their float. But this year, they will be given the highest honor in the parade.
Nelson, a graduate of Santa Maria High and Hancock College, will celebrate 30 years of marriage with his wife Kathy later in June.
He said he's relishing in his title of co-grand marshal.
“Been going to the rodeo and parade all my life, great honor,” Nelson said.
Like Nelson, Heighes has spent the bulk of his work career reading scripts and sharing his opinion through the air waves.
Heighes, who lives in Orcutt, is a 1988 graduate of Santa Maria High and got his first radio opportunity at the age of 17. He soon shifted over to the FM format by latching on with KSNI radio.
He went on to become the host of the morning show “Information Now” from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday – filling listeners' ears with early morning news. He also provided hourly news updates in the afternoon hours.