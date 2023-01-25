 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Longtime educator, Camillo Wilde, honored as 'True Public Servant' in Vandenberg Village

012323 Colonel Camillo Wilde dedication 1

Colonel Camillo Wilde takes the podium during a dedication ceremony held Jan. 17 at Eddie’s Grill in Vandenberg Village honoring his long career in public service that includes the role of first principal at Cabrillo High School in 1965-66. A signage honoring Wilde's contributions will be posted along Constellation Road. 

 Contributed

Vandenberg Village recently gained a new star on Constellation Road.

The approximately 1-mile stretch of Santa Barbara County road that runs from the Highway 1 exit to Cabrillo High School in the unincorporated community of Vandenberg Village, now bears the name of local leader and longtime public servant Colonel Camillo 'Mel' Wilde.

The metal signage dedicated to Wilde reads: "Constellation Road, In Honor of Colonel Camillo Wilde, First Cabrillo Principal, True Public Servant."

012323 Colonel Camillo Wilde dedication 2

County officials and members of the public gather at Eddie’s Grill on Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village to honor longtime public servant Colonel Camillo Wilde who is seen at the podium during a sign dedication ceremony held Jan. 17.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Will traditional polling places eventually die out? Voter's Choice model more likely

Will traditional polling places eventually die out? Voter's Choice model more likely

With fewer people casting "live" ballots at polling places with each election, is there a possibility the polls will disappear in favor of mail-in ballots? County clerk-recorders say it's not likely, but counties could adopt the Voter's Choice Act model that would allow ballots to be cast at any election center over a period of two weeks prior to Election Day. But increased costs might make that system uneconomical.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts