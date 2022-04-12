The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society has big shoes to fill with the recent retirement of curator Cindy Ransick who, over the span of 16 years, published 12 books, cataloged 35,000 photos and oversaw a $100,000 museum renovation.
Ransick, an Arkansas native, spent a large portion of her adult life traveling as a military spouse before settling in Santa Maria and taking over the curator position. In her role, she oversaw day-to-day operations at the museum, managed volunteers, set up exhibits and maintained records and artifacts, among many other tasks.
"One thing that stands out about Cindy is that she cared so much," said Brooke Bradley, president of the board of directors. "She's not even from here, but she took great pride in her work. If you asked her a question about the valley, most of the time she knew the answer."
According to Bradley, one of the things Ransick was most proud of was her writing. Her works include "Ladies of Our Valley," which tells the stories of 35 of the Santa Maria Valley's early frontier women, their families, accomplishments and contributions. Ransick's last work before retiring tells the history of crime and criminals in Santa Maria named "High Crimes and Misdemeanors."
Perhaps her most famous moment as curator came when Ransick discovered letters to and from the family of Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant and Gen. George Armstrong Custer in the old scrapbooks of two former Guadalupe residents.
The scrapbooks of Harold and Laura Burnham were donated to the museum sometime between 1982 and 1985, after Harold's death, and gathered dust in the back of the building waiting for Ransick to comb through them. As it turned out, Laura's grandfather was trusted Lincoln adviser Leonard Swett.
“Isn’t that cool? These guys were having a blast traveling all over the country, going here and going there,” said Ransick, soon after the letters' discovery. “It really shows you how distant our relationships are today with email, cellphones and computers. These people exchanged handwritten letters and met often. We’re much less likely to shake hands and have frog legs together than people back then."
In 2017, Ransick went to work securing more than $100,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to repair and renovate the museum, located at 616 S. Broadway. After the six-month remodeling project, Ransick, Bradley and Mayor Alice Patino cut the ribbon at the museums's grand reopening in April 2018.
The job of replacing Ransick will be a difficult one, according to Bradley.
"Cindy propelled us forward in countless ways," she said. "Before her, the job was largely about keeping the doors open and the lights on, but she set it up to be truly a great place."
The board has not begun its formal search for a replacement yet. According to Bradley, that's largely to do with the expanded role that Ransick had.
"The other day, we found the old job description from before she took over, and it was written on a typewriter," Bradley said. "We want to take the time and do it right. Finding someone who cares a lot about their job can be like finding a unicorn, and we want a unicorn."
She says the board plans on posting the position in two months or so, and aims to have a replacement by the fall.
Until then, the museum will remain open after closing for more than a year due to COVID. Its hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
"Our volunteers are hard at work keeping everything up and running. They are so dedicated, and we are so eternally grateful," Bradley said.