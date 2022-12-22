Wednesday night, at the Santa Maria City Hall Courtyard, the public gathered to remember homeless and formerly homeless community members who died in 2022.

The "Longest Night" candlelight vigil is an annual event commemorated across the United States, built on the theme of remembrance, hope and healing.

This is the first year that Good Samaritan has taken over hosting the vigil. The Dec. 21 event marked the winter solstice, which is the darkest day of the year, the day with the fewest hours of sunlight, resulting in the longest night of 2022. Therefore, the day is marked as Homeless Person Memorial Day.

Good Samaritan Shelter hosts “The Longest Night Homeless Day of Remembrance” event in Santa Maria

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com

