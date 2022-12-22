Wednesday night, at the Santa Maria City Hall Courtyard, the public gathered to remember homeless and formerly homeless community members who died in 2022.
The "Longest Night" candlelight vigil is an annual event commemorated across the United States, built on the theme of remembrance, hope and healing.
This is the first year that Good Samaritan has taken over hosting the vigil. The Dec. 21 event marked the winter solstice, which is the darkest day of the year, the day with the fewest hours of sunlight, resulting in the longest night of 2022. Therefore, the day is marked as Homeless Person Memorial Day.
Alexis Nshamamba, the Housing Director for Good Samaritan, shares that often homeless community members die without a proper funeral or acknowledgment of their lives.
Nshamamba said the 2022 point-in-time count found 1,962 persons experiencing homelessness in the county, of which 457 were in Santa Maria.
Throughout the vigil, messages of being kind and understanding to one another was amplified, as music filled the air and candles shone on the faces of people who were there to show support for the homeless.
“Please don’t forget them, please take the opportunity to smile, go out of your way to spread kindness to those who are unhoused,” said Nshamamba. “Continue to advocate for programs to end homelessness in our community because there were about 25 people that we lost this past year in Santa Maria."
The Longest Night vigil consisted of several guest speakers, among them were Santa Maria councilman Mike Cordero, who has recently been appointed as a representative for the fifth district to Santa Barbara County as a Drug and Alcohol Commissioner. Also in attendance was Judge Kay Kuns, who currently presides over the Drug Court and Mental Health Court calendars in Department 3 in Santa Maria.
The ceremony emcee of the vigil was Kirsten Cahoon, the director of homeless services at the Good Samaritan shelter.
“We will recognize those that have lost their battles and remember their smiles, their pain, celebrate their lives, and grieve that they did not live long enough to find a way home," said Cahoon.
Anais Diaz is the outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara County with the Good Samaritan shelter. She aided at the vigil with coffee and kind words. Diaz is also a Santa Maria native who shares that working here with the unsheltered folk is dear to her heart.
“This day is specifically for the ones who didn’t make it through their homelessness because it is freezing outside and we’re in the dead of winter,” said Diaz. “So being here and showing up for them is really important for us personally and as an organization."
Edwin Weaver, the executive director of Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, led the opening prayer, moment of silence and closing prayer.
Fighting Back’s mission is to partner up with members of the community to achieve "resilience against substance use, reductions in violence and promote a happy and safe environment for local youth and families."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Cordero said that when he was asked to speak at the vigil he considered being symbolic and asked everyone to take off their jackets "so that you would be cold and miserable, because that’s what we’re talking about for the homeless people and how cold it is for them."
He then highlighted the importance of recognizing that people are homeless for a number of reasons.
“Some people become homeless because of addictions, they can be homeless because of mental problems, they can be homeless because of economic issues," Cordero said. "We don’t always know and we don’t know who they are.
"Sometimes they’re right in front of us or they’re living in a car and it conjures up all kinds of emotions for us."
Live music was performed by Amaris Taylor who shared that her family is no stranger to homelessness and she spent the first half of the year in transition looking for housing.
“It really was a wakeup call to what a slippery slope it is and how easy it is to end up in a desperate situation," said Taylor." I thank God every day that we had a miracle come through so my family is no longer suffering under that circumstance like they could’ve been, but I know many or not as fortunate and right now we’re in the season of miracles”.
Kuns applauded the community for putting more resources that it has put forth toward addiction, mental health and the homeless.
“We’re a community of about 100,000 and look at the beds we have available just through Good Sam, through the Rescue Mission, through the Salvation Army. We have all of the other community organizations such as United Way, New Beginnings, even probation."
Ernesto Martinez shared his experience as a former homeless person, where he overcame running away from home due to domestic violence. By the age of 10, he was a gang member and was incarcerated for 30 years before winning his battle against addiction.
Martinez said it was an honor and a blessing to be given the chance to pay it forward . He is now housed and part of the Supportive Services for Veterans' Families program with Good Samaritan and he's a part of many other programs and organizations in the community. He is also a US Army veteran and is majoring in substance-abuse and alcohol counseling at Hancock College.
“Being a former gang member, I’m now assisting gang members through college, letting them know that there is another way to live,” said Martinez. “They don’t have to live that way any more. We as gang members lived in fear, we wanted you to know that we’re tough because we didn’t want to be messed with because we had fear."