While reading historical facts from The Daily Chronicle newsletter, Sandy Stinson, a staff member at Lompoc Valley Haven Adult Day Program, looked over at Ruth Pilaria and two other members who were listening intently, and asked, "Isn't that interesting?"
Since its reopening in September 2021 after a two-year forced closure due to the pandemic, and a relocation from downtown Lompoc to St. Mary's Episcopal Church in March 2019, the daytime program for older adults is slowly welcoming back its membership twice a week for a full day of social enrichment.
"We would love to get it to three times a week and, ultimately, five," said Executive Director Colodia Owens, who was hired into the role in December 2019 after consulting for the nonprofit over 10 months during its relocation to St. Mary's.
Prior to her work with Valley Haven, Owens, a specialist in hospital health-care administration, worked as the director of business operations with Lompoc Valley Medical Center from 2005 to 2018.
According to Owens, the change of pace is a welcome one.
"This work is so much more fulfilling than working in a hospital," she said, noting that her years of clinical experience have served her well in her new capacity. "You get to help people before they are [in the hospital]."
Lompoc Valley Haven, founded in 2000 with support from the Friendship House in Santa Ynez, was launched as a way to serve local seniors with little to mild cognitive impairment who might otherwise be socially isolated. The program caters to older adults of all financial levels, including low-income and veterans, offering respite to around-the-clock caregivers.
"People need to have a place to go, and caregivers need a break, too," said Mary Lou Parks, Valley Haven board president. "Just being in a social environment is good for them."
Parks explained that members are first given a memory screening and are placed into the program based on their level of impairment, mild or moderate.
"Some that are severely impaired can’t come to the program because they are not cooperative," she said, "and won’t fit well in the program."
Parks, 87, a retired registered nurse with a master's degree in gerontology, is a longtime Lompoc resident who years ago recognized the need for a daytime social program for local seniors, buckled down and helped launch Valley Haven.
"We needed one here," she said, having working side by side with Friendship House, which also offers a day program in addition to an assisted living facility. "We have a lot of veterans and people that needed it."
Local veteran Walter Day who was diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer's disease has attended Valley Haven's day program since the center's inception over 20 years ago. His wife, Lola Day, said it's "a lifesaver."
"It's important to have him in the program," she said. "I need him in the program; and I need some respite."
Since reopening post-pandemic, Parks said Valley Haven has adopted safety protocols issued by Public Health to keep its members and staff safe that include taking temperatures upon entry and requiring vaccination and booster shots. Aside from that, Parks said, nothing else has changed.
Once members are dropped off at the center, a schedule of activities awaits them including chair exercises, walks when the weather permits, games, art and crafts, live music and dancing, and reading and discussions. A wholesome meal also is served at lunchtime and snacks are offered in the morning and early afternoon before pickup.
"For anyone that has an elderly person that they're’ concerned about, this is a good way to keep their condition from deteriorating," Parks said.