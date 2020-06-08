Lompoc's Old Town Market series wiped out this summer by pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lompoc’s annual Old Town Market series, which is presented over several weeks each summer, has become the latest local event to be wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This summer’s series of events, which had been scheduled to begin July 3, was completely canceled this month by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The decision for the cancellation, according to the Chamber, was in direct response to guidelines from state and local health officials regarding large gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

“The decision to cancel Old Town Market in 2020 was difficult, yet necessary to preserve the public health and safety of our community members, vendors, volunteers and staff,” said Amber Wilson, the Chamber’s president and CEO.

“It is difficult, at best, to comply with state and county social distancing and large gathering guidelines in an event like Old Town Market, and with so many unknown factors in the distance we are unable to move forward with planning this year.”

Old Town Market, which functions as a street fair, is traditionally offered on Friday nights from early July through mid-August in the 100 block of South H Street. Each night carries a specific theme and different activities for attendees.