Lompoc's La Purisima Mission offers outdoor getaway for coronavirus-weary residents

Along with the closed-off parking lot, other measures have been implemented in an effort to keep the park safe.

Among those: The visitor’s center and historic buildings have all been closed, and all campgrounds throughout the State Parks system have been shut down.

Further, Bellman said, the parks system, which has been deemed “essential” by the state, is operating within guidelines recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While day-use restrooms remain open at the mission, officials advise visitors to bring their own soap for hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizers for when water is not available.

Debbie Harding said she was grateful the park was still available to the public, particularly as most public places have either closed or severely cut back operations in an effort to limit the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is something you can do without being too close to people,” she said of walking around the mission. “It’s nice just to get out in nature and kind of be at peace and enjoy the day.”

Delaney Harding, who was unsure when she would be able to physically return to college in Utah, said the trip to La Purisima Mission helped with her mental state.