Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone

A little more than a year after all the playground equipment was removed from Lompoc’s Beattie Park, the sprawling 50-acre green space is set for a historic overhaul that will see it become the largest park of its kind in Santa Barbara County, as well as a member of a national network of inclusive play sites.

The Lompoc City Council last month approved a contract with Great Western Installations Inc., to modernize and update the amenities at the park located off East Olive Avenue and South Fifth Street.

The nearly $740,000 project will consist of the installation of several play structures specifically designed to be accessible for children with disabilities, as well as an adult fitness zone with a mix of exercise machines and workout stations.

The work is scheduled to begin in early August, according to Lompoc Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr., and could be finished as soon as early September.

“I’m super excited,” Guerrero said. “It’s gonna be the largest inclusive playground in Santa Barbara County. It’s gonna bring people of all abilities to be able to enjoy all the different equipment that’s going to be there.”

The plans for the park were developed based on the results of a two-week online survey the city offered to community members in April. That survey included two options for participants to vote on, and the option that was ultimately selected received 365 — or 57% — of the 643 total responses.