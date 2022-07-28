Several hundred soup bowls were filled Wednesday during the 17th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event where more than 400 attendees turned out at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center to support a cause that combats hunger.

The community event serves as the primary fundraiser each year for the Lompoc-area programs offered by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and demonstrates the importance in nourishing members of the community — especially the most vulnerable.

According to Anna Boren, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County donor relations supervisor, the event raised approximately $60,000 in proceeds, exceeding initial budget projections of $45,000.  

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

