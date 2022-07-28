More than 400 attendees turned out for Lompoc's 17th annual Empty Bowls event held Wednesday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. Attendees select a hand-painted ceramic bowl before selecting their choice of soup.
Longtime Lompoc resident Jamie Diggs, partner services manager with the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, proudly shows off the chili she made prior to serving attendees at the the 17th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event held Wednesday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, left, and Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne ladle soup into bowls at the 17th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraising event held Wednesday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center.
Attendees of the 17th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls were invited to select from a collection of 600 colorfully hand-painted ceramic bowls presented Wednesday at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center in Lompoc.
An attendee showcases a bowl of gazpacho with fresh edible flowers and micro greens.
Colorful ceramic bowls on display at the the 17th annual Lompoc Empty Bowls on Wednesday.
The community event serves as the primary fundraiser each year for the Lompoc-area programs offered by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and demonstrates the importance in nourishing members of the community — especially the most vulnerable.
According to Anna Boren, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County donor relations supervisor, the event raised approximately $60,000 in proceeds, exceeding initial budget projections of $45,000.
Boren noted that as proceeds from admissions, sponsorships and income from donations and the raffle/silent auction are tallied, it is expected that the event will become "the most successful Lompoc Empty Bowls ever."
" ... we’re thrilled to be able to provide that much more service to the community of Lompoc," she added.
Members of the public were grateful to once again dine on soup with their fellow residents after the event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID safety concerns.
Attendees first lined up to select from a collection of 600 unique, hand-painted ceramic bowls — provided by Hancock College, Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach, Lompoc Valley Middle School and Vandenberg Spouses Club. The bowls then were filled with the attendees' choice of soup and served with bread and water, all for $25.
Longtime resident and retired educator Hank Gallina showed for his fifth Empty Bowls event Wednesday, opting for the 12:30 p.m. lunch time slot.
Gallina said he was invited to sit with group of "perfect strangers" to enjoy two bowls of "excellent soup."
"I had the vegetable soup and tomato basil — they were absolutely delicious, both of them," Gallina said. "I almost had a third one [bowl], but I was a little full."
Soup varieties for every palate included kale/sweet pepper/tomato, creamy chicken sausage, chili, gazpacho, two types of clam chowder, vegan bok choy, tomato, potato veggie soup, vegan lentil soup, chicken tortilla, potato bacon, broccoli cheese, and beef and barley.
All soup was donated by local chefs and restaurants that included Tom’s Burgers, AJ Spurs, Buellton Rotary, Industrial Eats/Eye on I, Santa Ynez Kitchen, Luca’s, La Botte and the Foodbank’s own Jamie Diggs. The bread was provided by Albertsons and Walmart in Lompoc.
In addition to good food, Gallina said he experienced "a great sense of belonging with the people that were there," adding that witnessing such a huge turnout to battle hunger in the community, really "hit me."
"It was a great to come together for a good cause," he said.
Local floral saleswoman Yvette Trevino, with Continental Floral Greens, attended her sixth Empty Bowls event with a group of former colleagues from Ocean View Flowers. The group opted for the 11:30 a.m. time slot.
Trevino said attending the annual event with her friends over the years has become a sort of tradition where they look forward to enjoying a long lunch and a creative variety of savory soups while helping to fight food insecurity in the community.
This year, Trevino said the standout soup for her was a clam chowder from South Side Coffee Co.
"It was delicious — and, actually, the bok choy soup was good too," she said.
In addition to meeting up with old friends, Trevino was happy to bump into others she hadn't seen since before the pandemic.
"It was nice to have another community event," she said.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.