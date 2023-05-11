042522 trevor jacob leap 1.jpg

Snowboarder Trevor Jacob filmed himself jumping out of a crashing airplane and parachuting to safety over the Los Padres National Forest on Nov. 24, 2021. 

An influencer who took off from the Lompoc Airport to make a YouTube video of himself staging a plane crash and parachuting to safety over Los Padres National Forest has agreed to plead guilty to obstructing the investigation by destroying the wreckage, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

The plea agreement signed by Trevor Daniel Jacob, 29, of Lompoc, and his attorney was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. The U.S. attorney's office said in a statement that Jacob is expected to make a court appearance in coming weeks.

Jacob, an experienced pilot and skydiver, agreed to plead guilty to one count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

