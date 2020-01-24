Lompoc YMCA to kick off annual fundraising campaign; Late Tom Heter named honorary chair

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heter died in February 2019 at the age of 80.

“Tom was a dedicated board member on the association board, and on the Lompoc board of directors,” Speidel said. “Tom served on the Lompoc board for 19 years, since 1999, and three 3-year terms on the association board. Community service was a family endeavor for Tom and [his wife] Bert. … We are forever grateful to Tom and Bert for choosing the YMCA as one of the many organizations that were benefited by their dedication.”

Heter also served as treasurer for the First Presbyterian Church of Lompoc. He was a racecar enthusiast and sponsor of modified cars out of Santa Maria Speedway, where three generations of family members teamed together.

Heter retired from Lockheed Martin at Vandenberg Air Force Base, where he was the director of launch operations. His last hurrah in that role was also the last launch of a Titan rocket.

The official kickoff celebration for the Lompoc Family YMCA's annual campaign will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the facility located at 201 W. College Ave.

The Lompoc Family YMCA also is looking for volunteer campaigners to help raise funds. The goal is to raise $84,500 this year.