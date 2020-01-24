Lompoc YMCA to kick off annual fundraising campaign; Late Tom Heter named honorary chair

The Lompoc Family YMCA is set to kick off its 2020 annual campaign, a volunteer-led fundraising effort that supports programs and scholarships, and has named the late Tom Heter as the campaign’s honorary chair.
The YMCA bills itself as the nation’s leading nonprofit committed to strengthening communities through its areas of impact: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
With the help of volunteers and the generosity of donors, the YMCA is able to provide more than $1 million dollars in scholarships annually in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, according to the organization.
“The Y is more than a gym; it's a cause,” said Tommy Speidel, regional executive director for the Lompoc and Santa Ynez YMCAs. “As a charity, we're dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation's health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors in the greater community of Lompoc.”
Scholarship grants provide families with access to YMCA membership and programs like preschool, summer camp, teen programs and Livestrong at the YMCA, among others.
During his time as a volunteer, Heter served in a variety of policy roles with the Lompoc Family YMCA and Channel Islands YMCA. He served on the Channel Islands YMCA board of directors and was recognized for his service as a Channel Islands Golden Triangle Award winner.
Heter died in February 2019 at the age of 80.
“Tom was a dedicated board member on the association board, and on the Lompoc board of directors,” Speidel said. “Tom served on the Lompoc board for 19 years, since 1999, and three 3-year terms on the association board. Community service was a family endeavor for Tom and [his wife] Bert. … We are forever grateful to Tom and Bert for choosing the YMCA as one of the many organizations that were benefited by their dedication.”
Heter also served as treasurer for the First Presbyterian Church of Lompoc. He was a racecar enthusiast and sponsor of modified cars out of Santa Maria Speedway, where three generations of family members teamed together.
Heter retired from Lockheed Martin at Vandenberg Air Force Base, where he was the director of launch operations. His last hurrah in that role was also the last launch of a Titan rocket.
The official kickoff celebration for the Lompoc Family YMCA's annual campaign will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the facility located at 201 W. College Ave.
The Lompoc Family YMCA also is looking for volunteer campaigners to help raise funds. The goal is to raise $84,500 this year.
Southside Coffee Co. has agreed to support the campaign by donating a portion of proceeds from sales on Feb. 17 to the effort.
For more information, or to become a volunteer, call the Lompoc Family YMCA at 805-686-2037 and ask for Kathryn.