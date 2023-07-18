071723 YMCA

The 23rd annual Lompoc Family YMCA golf tournament themed “The Ketrenia Klassic” will be held Friday, Sept. 8 at the Mission Club, 4300 Clubhouse Dr., Lompoc. Registrations, sponsorships and donations are being accepted.

The Lompoc Family YMCA is accepting registrations, sponsorships and donations for this year's "Kid’s Fore Character" golf tournament slated for Friday, Sept. 8 at the Mission Club, 4300 Clubhouse Dr., Lompoc.

An awards and dinner reception will follow the tournament and include a live/silent auction which helps to support Lompoc youth and families taking part in YMCA camps, programs, and membership opportunities.

The 23rd annual event, themed “Ketrenia Klassic,” is in memory of the late Ketrenia Hall, late wife of Lompoc Family YMCA board member James M. Hall.

