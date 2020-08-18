Lompoc World War II, Korean War veteran feted with drive-by celebration for 99th birthday

After a military career that saw him pilot fighter jets — and train other pilots — during both World War II and the Korean War, Charles “Les” Fish mostly keeps to himself these days and enjoys the peace and quiet of his south Lompoc neighborhood.

On Monday evening, that serenity was briefly broken — and Fish was unwittingly, though happily, the reason why.

Fish, who turned 99 years old on Monday, figured he’d celebrate his birthday by having a quiet dinner with a neighboring family at their home. After the meal, however, the family brought Fish to a chair that had been set up in the yard, and a clearly surprised Fish watched as a parade of vehicles passed by the home, and at least a few dozen people offered gifts, cards or well wishes.

Among those in the procession were friends, acquaintances and even some fellow veterans who didn’t know Fish but felt compelled to stop and salute him.

“I was a little uneasy, because I sure didn’t expect it,” Fish said of the drive-by birthday celebration.

After it was pointed out that the turnout was impressive enough to cause a line to the end of his neighbor’s block, Fish laughingly noted, “I don’t think they all know me anyway.”

Still, he said he was appreciative of everyone’s efforts.

Julie Pike, who helped coordinate the celebration and whose home served as host, said she and her husband, Doug, have been friends with Fish since they first arrived in Lompoc in 1982, and that Fish was essentially a member of their family now. It’s because of that, she said, that they were motivated to help make Fish’s 99th birthday memorable, even with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing.