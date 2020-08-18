Lompoc World War II, Korean War veteran feted with drive-by celebration for 99th birthday

After a military career that saw him pilot fighter jets — and train other pilots — during both World War II and the Korean War, Charles “Les” Fish mostly keeps to himself these days and enjoys the peace and quiet of his south Lompoc neighborhood.
On Monday evening, that serenity was briefly broken — and Fish was unwittingly, though happily, the reason why.
Fish, who turned 99 years old on Monday, figured he’d celebrate his birthday by having a quiet dinner with a neighboring family at their home. After the meal, however, the family brought Fish to a chair that had been set up in the yard, and a clearly surprised Fish watched as a parade of vehicles passed by the home, and at least a few dozen people offered gifts, cards or well wishes.
Among those in the procession were friends, acquaintances and even some fellow veterans who didn’t know Fish but felt compelled to stop and salute him.
“I was a little uneasy, because I sure didn’t expect it,” Fish said of the drive-by birthday celebration.
After it was pointed out that the turnout was impressive enough to cause a line to the end of his neighbor’s block, Fish laughingly noted, “I don’t think they all know me anyway.”
Still, he said he was appreciative of everyone’s efforts.
Julie Pike, who helped coordinate the celebration and whose home served as host, said she and her husband, Doug, have been friends with Fish since they first arrived in Lompoc in 1982, and that Fish was essentially a member of their family now. It’s because of that, she said, that they were motivated to help make Fish’s 99th birthday memorable, even with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing.
“[Fish] and his wife, June, just took us in and have always been so kind to us,” Pike said, referring to Fish’s wife, who died in 2011.
“We just wanted to do something for him,” she added, as tears began to well in her eyes. “He’s a Word War II and a Korean War veteran, and he and his wife have given so much to the community for many, many years.”
It was that military career that initially landed Fish in Lompoc in the late 1950s.
Born Aug. 17, 1921, in Chandler, Arizona, Fish joined the Army Air Corps as an aviator cadet in 1942, in the midst of the Second World War. He served during the war as an instructor pilot, pilot and flight engineer on B-29 bombers.
He later worked as an aircraft mechanic and helped lead a fire station before returning to his old job as a B-29 flight engineer, a position he held for 55 bombing missions during the Korean War.
After retiring from the military, he decided to stay in Lompoc, a city he was introduced to when he was first stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
He and June remained active in the community, with many people getting to know Fish while he worked as a ticket-taker for Lompoc High School football games for several decades.
Joe Fish, Les' son, said he wasn’t surprised by Monday’s large turnout, “because living here as long as he has, and knowing so many people, I figured once the word got out there'd be a lot of people.”
Joe, a fellow veteran who served in the Vietnam and Gulf wars, said he was proud to see so many veterans pass by to offer their respect to his father. One person even presented Les with a “Welcome Home Military Heroes” 10th anniversary coin that featured the six military branch seals on its backside with text noting, “Central Coast of California” and “Remember Everyone Deployed.”
“The military community is a large community and once you serve you’re always in it,” Joe said. “So it was nice to see the respect still.”
Joe traveled to Lompoc for the celebration from his home in Texas, as did Chantelle Abruzzo, Joe’s daughter and Les’ granddaughter; and Kasandra Davis, Chantelle’s daughter and Les’ great-granddaughter.
As Monday’s gathering wound down, Les joked that he wasn’t sure if or when the party would continue.
“I hadn’t heard about all this, so I don’t know what’s next,” he said.
As for his longevity, he said there’s no secret to what has him on the cusp of a century-long life.
“Just keep breathing,” he said, drawing some laughter from his family.
“Even simpler: Just keep moving,” he quickly added.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
