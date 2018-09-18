A 66-year-old Lompoc woman was identified as the victim of a fatal crash Monday on Highway 1 just south of Jalama Road.
Responding to reports of a vehicle crash at about 3:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County Fire, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response encountered a head-on collision involving a 1996 Toyota 4Runner and 2004 Ford van.
Elaine Ventura, of Lompoc, was traveling northbound in her 4Runner when, for unknown reasons, she made an unsafe turn, allowing her vehicle to drift into the southbound lane of Highway 1. Her vehicle then collided with the van, driven by Juan Romero Jr., 47, of Santa Barbara.
Ventura was pronounced dead at the scene, along with her dog, while Romero was transported via helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries.
Highway 1 was closed in both directions for three and a half hours while CHP conducted its on-scene investigation. The collision remains under investigation, and it is undetermined whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.