Lompoc volunteer Teresa Acosta nominated for Latino Legacy Award

Acosta, who is the mother to three young adults, is no stranger to being recognized.

In 2016, she was honored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office with a Crystal Apple as the North County’s classified school employee of the year. A year later, she was nominated for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize that is awarded annually by the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ.

Despite those accomplishments, Acosta said recognitions do not play a part in why she does what she does.

“I am a team player, whether it is for work, my family, my children, my volunteer work or just as a member of our community,” she said. “If we work together, things get done, things run smoother and we all can feel good about our accomplishments. I never expect anything from what I do, nor for anyone to be the same way. If I need to ride it out alone, I do.”

Still, she said she’s excited for the Latino Legacy Awards banquet next month.

“I am definitely looking forward to attending and seeing other Latino leaders in our community,” she said. “I look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.”

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

