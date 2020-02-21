Lompoc volunteer Teresa Acosta nominated for Latino Legacy Award

When Teresa Acosta thinks back to her Lompoc childhood, some of her most prominent memories involve shopping and spending time with her grandmother.
While Acosta remembers enjoying those excursions, her role wasn’t simply to be along for the ride. She would often translate for her Spanish-speaking grandma and noted that many of the strangers she aided in communication went on to become friends.
She also was taught to do the right thing and would sometimes receive rewards for her efforts, such as a scoop of ice cream for helping someone with their order or a free haircut for helping someone pick up the items that had fallen out of their purse.
“I was taught to think ahead, have common sense, [and] if you can do it, do it,” she said.
It is likely in large part because of those character-shaping ideals that Acosta recently was announced as a nominee for this year’s Latino Legacy Awards.
The Lompoc volunteer and executive assistant with Lompoc Unified School District said Friday that she was very surprised to be nominated for the Latino Legacy Awards, given out by the Future Leaders of America to recognize Santa Barbara County community leaders for their accomplishments and support of the Latino community.
The 2020 award winners will be announced during the fourth annual Latino Legacy Awards banquet, scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, March 29, at Hotel Corque in Solvang.
“I do what I do because it needs to be done for the betterment of our community as a whole,” Acosta said. “I am a product of Lompoc; I love Lompoc and love to give back. Therefore, any recognition is a surprise and I am humbled by it.”
Acosta was nominated for her multitude of volunteer roles, according to LUSD, which sent out a statement Friday that described Acosta as a “role model in a community desperate for Latina leaders.”
She has helped with a variety of community-based efforts, including serving as a volunteer with the American Youth Soccer Organization, the Every 15 Minutes program, and as a team parent for various youth sports squads. She often uses her bilingual skills to ensure that everyone understands what is going on, LUSD reported.
“Teresa was an obvious choice,” LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said. “She is always giving to the community and seeking ways to help our students and families.”
Steve Straight, president of the LUSD board of education, offered similar praise.
“I have known Teresa for many years,” he said. “She is one of a kind and I truly feel Lompoc is a better place because of her.”
Acosta, who is the mother to three young adults, is no stranger to being recognized.
In 2016, she was honored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office with a Crystal Apple as the North County’s classified school employee of the year. A year later, she was nominated for the Valley of the Flowers Peace Prize that is awarded annually by the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ.
Despite those accomplishments, Acosta said recognitions do not play a part in why she does what she does.
“I am a team player, whether it is for work, my family, my children, my volunteer work or just as a member of our community,” she said. “If we work together, things get done, things run smoother and we all can feel good about our accomplishments. I never expect anything from what I do, nor for anyone to be the same way. If I need to ride it out alone, I do.”
Still, she said she’s excited for the Latino Legacy Awards banquet next month.
“I am definitely looking forward to attending and seeing other Latino leaders in our community,” she said. “I look forward to celebrating their accomplishments.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.