Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building Foundation was honored for its leadership in renovating that structure along with the businesses, agencies and individuals who helped out with a Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors proclamation.
The structure on West Locust Avenue was constructed in 1936 through the Works Program Administration but over the years had deteriorated, so in 2008, Supervisor Joni Gray appointed Alice Milligan to coordinate its renovation.
Milligan formed the nonprofit foundation, with a committee that met monthly, that had the structure being designated a building of historical significance, the proclamation noted.
The foundation also obtained numerous grants for the work, with the most substantial coming from the Wood-Claeyssens, Hutton Parker, the Santa Barbara Foundation, Lompoc Rotary Club, a Community Development Block Grant and Home Depot.
Improvements included reroofing the structure, overhauling the electrical system, installing chandeliers, refinishing the floors, renovating the restrooms, resurfacing the east parking lot, constructing and accessible entrance and installing a heating system.
Home Depot enlisted 300 of its Central Coast employees to gut the kitchen and install a catering kitchen, and the Lompoc Federal Penitentiary warden allowed supervised inmates to volunteer to repaint the auditorium, refinish woodwork and upholster furniture.
Artist Fulton Leroy Washington was commissioned by the foundation to paint three military-themed murals inside the building.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The foundation finished the renovation in seven years at a cost of just over $2 million, and the proclamation recognized the foundation’s work as a model for beautifying other aging veterans buildings.
Sixteen individuals were recognized by name, with special acknowledgement given to Milligan; Frank Grube, who served as treasurer and grant writer; and Don Ramirez, who committed time and talent from beginning to end.
“These people have accomplished something absolutely incredible,” said 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who sponsored the proclamation. “It’s been a public-private partnership that has protected an area there, motivated by the historic value of the building, by the community value of that building, and none of them are veterans.
“They did this as citizens, in part because they recognize the veterans who serve our country, make a sacrifice not only in the time of service but also in the burden that they carry when they come back and how very important it is to have spaces where they can interact with each other and share what only they understand,” Hartmann said.
Milligan said it was a privilege to work with the committee members, noting many of them are veterans.
“It is a beacon at the end of South H Street,” she said of the building. “We’re very proud of this building. We in Lompoc love it, and it’s very highly used. … We’re very happy to do this project. We would do it again.”
Milligan gave a special thank-you to Scott Hosking, county facilities manager, for providing expert knowledge and much of his time, including meeting with the committee in the evenings outside his work hours.