Lompoc's 8th annual Restaurant Week will kick off Monday, Feb. 20 and run through Sunday, Feb. 26, offering foodies of all ages a 7-day celebration of libation and culinary creativity.
All next week, participating eateries will offer dinning specials for $20.23, plus tax and tip, that could include a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a special event or wine/beer flight at participating tasting rooms.
Some establishments include Alfie's Fish & Chips where locals can enjoy two 2- piece fish and chips meals for $20.23; One Room Escapes & Coffee which will offer a double pot of tea, two California benedict tea toasts, two Monte Cristo tea bites, petite fruit salad and two petite scones with jam and cream for $20.23; and wine lounge PCH Street, which will offer four glasses of Chardonnay for $20.23 during Lompoc Restaurant Week.
PCH recently celebrated its first year in business.