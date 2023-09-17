Local resident Ronald Linton came to LVMC for treatment of health problems unrelated to his chronic kidney disease, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Linton's wife of 41 years, Ginny, said her husband was “honored” to be the first dialysis patient and called the service "life-saving."
Twenty-five years ago, Linton suffered from kidney cancer and lost one kidney that eventually required his need of dialysis just five years ago.
He now receives treatment three times each week, the spokeswoman said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
With the service now being provided by LVMC's Medical-Surgical Department, Linton, a retired environmental compliance program coordinator, no longer needs to be inconvenienced by going out of town to another hospital for surgery or medical treatment while also undergoing dialysis.
“I was really happy to see this service. I consider it very valuable,” Linton said. “It’s a good thing the community has this additional resource."
Kidney dialysis — sometimes called renal replacement therapy — is the process of removing excess water, solutes and toxins from the blood in people whose kidneys can no longer perform the functions naturally.
Currently the LVMC has one bed and one machine, to which Linton said, "I’m hoping with time we’ll see two or three chairs."
The dialysis program is coordinated by committee members Dr. Bindu Kamal, Dr. Andrew Ross, and RN and Lead Dialysis Coordinator Raymond Go. Other team members and dialysis registered nurses include Teresa Go, Irene Russo, Melinda Capella, Sharon Syed and John Sullivan, and Medical-Surgical Department director Melinda DeHoyos.