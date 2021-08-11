Effective immediately, all visitors requesting entry into Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Comprehensive Care Center facilities must show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of requested entry, the hospital announced Wednesday.
Patients, however, can seek treatment regardless of vaccination status.
There are limited exceptions to the rule, hospital officials said, such as those visiting a patient in critical condition when death may be imminent.
Visitors may show a legal vaccine record record card in paper, photographic or digital form.
On-site rapid COVID-19 tests will be offered to visitors who do not have proof of vaccination or proof of a recent negative COVID test. The turnaround time for the rapid test is approximately 15 minutes, officials said.
All people entering LVMC or the Comprehensive Care Center must wear a medical-grade mask at all times while on the property.
For ongoing updates, visit lompocvmc.com.