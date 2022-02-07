The weekly COVID-19 shot clinics at Lompoc Valley Medical Center are now only offered Wednesdays and Fridays, with Thursday clinics eliminated until further notice.
The new schedule is effective starting Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to hospital officials.
Appointments for pediatric patients age 5 to 11 will be available from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, and appointments for those 12 years and older will be offered from 12:30 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.
Shots and booster appointments, which are free of charge regardless of insurance and immigration status, may be scheduled via the state's MyTurn system at myturn.ca.gov.
Walk-ins are accommodated based on space and time availability.
In addition, the MyTurn system allows patients to change or reschedule appointments or make appointments for family members or groups.
Those patients needing transportation to receive a vaccine also can arrange for an in-home visit or transportation assistance via MyTurn, according to officials.
For more information about the MyTurn scheduling resource, call 833-422-4255.
A comprehensive educational video about COVID-19 shots is available through hospital partner EMMI in both English and Spanish at www.my-emmi.com/SelfReg/LVMCVACCINE.
For additional information and resources, go to lompocvmc.com.