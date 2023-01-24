Julia Beccia and Ryan Stevens.jpeg

Registered Nurse Julia Beccia and Emergency Room Director Ryan Stevens, RN, receive the DAISY Awards for Extraordinary Nurses.

 Contributed

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Registered Nurse Julia Beccia was named January 2023 recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, and Emergency Department Director Ryan Stevens was honored with a DAISY for his role in inspiring a former patient to pursue a career in medicine.

Both Julia and Ryan were recognized Thursday during a surprise ceremony in the Emergency Department by members of the healthcare district’s leadership team and DAISY nomination committee, which includes a wide range of clinical and non-clinical staff.

Beccia's nomination came from a Lompoc family whose 33-year-old son and brother was rushed to the Emergency Department last August and placed on life support.

Julia Beccia and Schooter family.jpeg

LVMC Registered Nurse Julia Beccia was nominated by the Schooter family for the care of their loved one. From left, Travis Schooter, Julia Beckie, Brittany Schooter and Denis Schooter.

