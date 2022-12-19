General surgeon Dr. William Pierce was named 2022 Lompoc Valley Medical Center Physician of the Year, a title awarded to physicians who continuously strive to improve services and work as a team with hospital staff.
Pierce called the recognition “a great honor.”
“I’ve come to understand as life goes on, that a person’s intrinsic opinion of themselves may not reflect their value to an organization,” he said to a roomful of fellow physicians during the annual medical staff holiday gathering at the Mission Club restaurant held on Dec. 6.
“However, when people like the staff of Lompoc and people like you who work with me, and we appreciate each other and it’s such a tight ship, I’ve learned to very much appreciate the honor afforded this year to me," he said.
Employees cast votes for the physician at LVMC who they believe exemplified the hospital district’s values and maintains the trust of the community, patients and residents, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
As part of the ceremony, LVMC Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin presented Pierce with a scroll containing comments written by LVMC employees who nominated the doctor.
Nominations referred to Pierce as a kind, dedicated, compassionate and thoughtful doctor, with one noting that Pierce “treats every patient like his own family. He is a great teacher as well.”
He was also acknowledged in one nomination for his “constant presence,” and as one who “brings stability, genuinely loves and cares for his patients and staff, very dedicated.”
“I’ve worked with Dr. Pierce for 20 years,” another read. “I’ve seen how much he cares for the patients and their families. Dr. Pierce is always willing to assist other surgeons. If I have any questions about his procedures, he’s always nice when answering my questions.”
Pierce, who has been a member of the LVMC medical staff since 2003, was the Chief of Medical Staff from 2019-21, during the emergence and height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He earned his medical degree from the UC Davis School of Medicine and completed a General Surgery residency at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.
Previous Physicians of the Year include Dr. Khawar Gul, 2021; Dr. Rahim Raoufi, 2020; Dr. Cedric Kwon, 2019; Dr. Rollin Bailey, 2018; Dr. Tomas Machin, 2017; Dr. Cindy Blifeld, 2016 and Dr. Randall Michel, 2015.