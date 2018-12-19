Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s purchase of the Sansum Clinic in Lompoc is expected to be completed on Jan. 1, and the facility is slated to reopen two days later with a new name.
The clinic, located at 1225 North H St., will close at noon on Dec. 31, its last day under the Sansum umbrella. It will remain closed until 8 a.m. Jan. 3, when it will formally begin operation as “Lompoc Health — North H Center.”
Those plans, including the new name, were revealed Wednesday by LVMC spokeswoman Nora Wallace.
The center will reopen with “virtually the same staff and medical providers the community has known for more than a decade,” Wallace said.
Anyone wishing to make appointments, or seeking other information about the transition, is encouraged by LVMC to call 805-737-8700. That is the same phone number that has been used by Sansum Clinic.
To allow staff time to prepare for the Jan. 3 opening, urgent care services will be temporarily available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 2 at LVMC’s Physician Services facility, located at 136 N. Third St., according to Wallace.
Physician Services can be reached by calling 805-736-1253.
Starting Jan. 3, the renamed “Lompoc Health — North H Center” will provide urgent care services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Additionally, laboratory services will soon return to the facility, LVMC announced.
The potential purchase of the Sansum Clinic practice in Lompoc was first announced by LVMC on Aug. 24.
Also in January, Stephen Popkin, whose hire was approved by the LVMC board in October, is slated to succeed Jim Raggio as LVMC's CEO.
More information on the Sansum Clinic transition is available at lompochealth.com.