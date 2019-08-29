Lompoc Valley Medical Center is once again set to offer a free nursing assistant training program this fall at its Comprehensive Care Center.
The educational effort is a way to give students a diverse and comprehensive education and, if desired, provide a career path to nursing, according to LVMC spokeswoman Nora Wallace. The course is tentatively scheduled to begin the first week of November.
The certified nursing assistant course will include eight weeks of intensive classes and training. There will be an additional two mandatory weeks of side-by-side companion training with a certified nursing assistant at the skilled nursing facility prior to the start of coursework.
Students will be paid the minimum wage of $12 per hour while attending all training, according to LVMC.
Applicants must be high school graduates or at least 18 years old and will need to successfully complete LVMC reference and background checks. If chosen for the program, applicants must also complete a pre-employment physical exam, including a drug screening, and provide documentation of ability to legally work for LVMC.
Students must attend three mandatory days of classes each week of the program and complete 160 hours of theory and clinical education.
The classes will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The two weeks of companion training will occur during weekdays, with varied schedules to include daytime, evening and night shifts.
The program will accept 15 students and three alternates.
The instructor will be Director of Staff Development Myralda Hulsizer, a licensed practical nurse.
During on-site classroom training, students will have an opportunity to learn all aspects of patient care, through lectures and via hands-on demonstrations. Students will then have clinical training, working directly with residents in the facility.
Course subjects will include application of body mechanics; bed making; catheter care; oxygen therapy; physical restraints; postmortem care; residents’ rights; vital signs; nutrition intake and output; infection control; patient hygiene care; sensory loss and more.
The LVMC training program aims to prepare each student for eligibility for state board testing and, upon passing, employment as a nursing assistant.
Applications for the training program are available at www.lompocvmc.com under the “Careers” heading. Updates will be posted as available on the LVMC website and Facebook page.
For more information, contact Hulsizer at hulsizerm@lompocvmc.com.