Lompoc Valley Medical Center to host free seminars on advance healthcare planning

Lompoc Valley Medical Center is slated to host a series of free seminars throughout the year on Advance Healthcare Directives.

The sessions, which will focus on healthcare planning, will be led by Susannah Fenton, senior connection program manager for the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging.

The programs will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 23; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 23; 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 27; and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Each will be held at LVMC’s Ocean’s Seven Café, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.

Fenton is scheduled to speak about Advance Healthcare Directives, which include two types of legally recognized documents called a “living will” and a “healthcare power of attorney.”

Presentation topics will include:

Understanding Advance Healthcare Planning and Advance Directive documents;

Considerations in choosing a healthcare agent to make decisions on one’s behalf;

Identifying values and goals regarding comfort and medical treatment choices; and

Communicating end-of-life wishes to loved ones and healthcare providers.