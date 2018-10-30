As Lompoc Valley Medical Center leaders continue to move ahead with a planned takeover of the Sansum Clinic branch in Lompoc, they have provided more details regarding some of the potential changes and also scheduled a community forum to field questions from residents.
The forum, which is meant to focus on the acquisition of the Sansum facility, is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, in the Oceans Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave. Jim Raggio, the outgoing CEO of the hospital, is scheduled to lead the discussion and answer questions regarding the transition of services and staff.
While that meeting is still a couple weeks away, the hospital has posted a “Frequently Asked Questions” list on its website — at lompocvmc.com — that gives some details and addresses some of the issues that are likely to affect patients of the merging medical facilities.
The takeover, which was first announced by LVMC leaders in August, is scheduled to be completed in January. The Frequently Asked Questions list, produced by LVMC spokeswoman Nora Wallace, notes that Sansum patients will not need to seek a new primary care physician, as the hospital plans to transition all of the Sansum doctors and employees to LVMC.
Further, according to LVMC, all patient records and appointments will be transferred as part of the acquisition, so patients will not need to make any changes.
Almost all of the physicians at Sansum will remain with LVMC, though Dr. Richard Onishi and Dr. Sharon Kim “had already made plans to relocate out of the area,” according to Wallace.
A full list of the Sansum physicians and physician assistants who are planning to stay with LVMC is expected to be available by Thursday.
The acquisition of the clinic will ultimately keep about 45 jobs in Lompoc, the hospital reported.
Aspects of the actual physical office also are detailed on the website.
LVMC leaders reported that they intend to continue utilizing the current Sansum building, which is located at 1225 North H St., with an eye on providing urgent care services seven days per week “when providers are hired.”
One of the questions posed asks why LVMC decided to purchase the Sansum building rather than utilize the recently-shuttered Champion Center building at 303 South C St. That structure, which served as the old Lompoc Hospital from 1956 to 2010, was remodeled ahead of the 2014 opening of the Champion Center, which provided treatment services for people with drug and alcohol addictions before its ultimate closure in July 2017.
“We evaluated this, but the Champion Center would require extensive remodeling,” read the response from Wallace. “LVMC has plans to use other areas of the Champion Center for our growing health care needs. We have already transitioned our Counseling Center to the building and continue to operate the District Laundry Department at the Champion Center. We are also in discussions with other agencies to use a portion of the building to assist with the shortage of mental services in our community.”
Raggio said Tuesday that the district is still negotiating the costs associated with the Sansum acquisition, so those figures were unavailable.
While the final bill still remains to be seen, the move isn’t expected to negatively impact the hospital district's finances, according to officials.
“LVMC is in the best financial position in its history,” Wallace reported. “The health services currently required by Sansum to be sent out of town will now be provided in Lompoc, providing additional revenue to the district.”
The LVMC board of directors is tentatively scheduled to vote on the Sansum acquisition at its Nov. 29 meeting, Raggio said.
If and when the acquisition is finalized, it will likely take place under a new LVMC leader. LVMC announced this month that Stephen Popkin had been selected as the medical center’s next CEO. Popkin, who will succeed the retiring Raggio, is scheduled to take over the position in January.