Lompoc Valley Medical Center staff receive first COVID-19 vaccines

Lompoc Valley Medical Center frontline workers on Thursday received the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, representing a historical moment in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Marking the first day of a five-day vaccination program to administer the hospital's vaccine allocation to high-risk staff, the first wave who received the vaccine on Thursday included physicians, nursing staff and environmental services workers, according to Chief Operations Officer Dr. Naishadh Buch.

Chief of Medical Staff Dr. William Pierce, whose inoculation was administered by cardiologist Dr. Khawar Gul, said it wasn't painful.

“People should absolutely take this vaccine,” Pierce said. “There will be side effects. The greater good is served if as many people as possible get this vaccine. I wanted to be right up there. It helps me feel very safe working in a hospital with COVID patients.”

Other nursing and medical staff also helped administer the vaccines, which were managed and prepared by the hospital's pharmacy department under the guidance of Director of Pharmacy Services Sarah Osellame, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The hospital is following guidelines and recommendations informed by state, national and county agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and county health officers, the spokeswoman said, noting that vaccine manufacturer protocols for storage, handling and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine also are being followed.