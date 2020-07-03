Lompoc Valley Medical Center refinances bonds, claims taxpayers will save $5.3M

Officials at Lompoc Valley Medical Center announced this week that they have refinanced some of the facility’s general obligation bonds, a move that they say will result in local taxpayers saving more than $5 million over the life of the bonds.

The refinancing was revealed the same week that LVMC leaders celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the hospital, which opened at 1515 E. Ocean Ave. on June 29, 2010.

In 2005, health care district voters approved the issuance of $74.5 million of general obligation bonds to fund the construction of the new hospital.

In evaluating the financial market this year, according to an LVMC spokeswoman, hospital leadership saw an opportunity to refinance the 2013 general obligation bonds for a total savings to property taxpayers of $5.3 million over the term of the bonds.