Lompoc Valley Medical Center beginning Friday will offer reduced hours to its community COVID-19 shot clinics previously held Friday 3 to 6 p.m.
The new posted hours as of Friday, Nov. 16 are 3 to 5 p.m.
In addition, the clinic has announced that vaccinations will not be administered on Friday, Nov. 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
All vaccination and booster appointments may be scheduled via the State of California’s MyTurn system, at myturn.ca.gov.
Walk-ins are accommodated on a space and time available basis.
Patients can change, reschedule an appointment or make appointments for families or groups via the MyTurn system. And a patient needing transportation to receive a vaccine may also arrange for an in-home visit or transportation assistance via MyTurn.
LVMC administers the primary and booster doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for all ages 5 and older.
For more information about the MyTurn scheduling tool, call 833-422-4255.