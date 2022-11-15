Lompoc Valley Medical Center beginning Friday will offer reduced hours to its community COVID-19 shot clinics previously held Friday 3 to 6 p.m.

The new posted hours as of Friday, Nov. 16 are 3 to 5 p.m.

In addition, the clinic has announced that vaccinations will not be administered on Friday, Nov. 25 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

 

