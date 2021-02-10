A Lompoc Valley Medical Center nurse who originally aspired to become a medical doctor was recognized last week with an international award for her care given to patients and their family members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thao Carey, a registered nurse at LVMC, was recognized with the prestigious DAISY Award on Feb. 4 for her "extraordinary, compassionate nursing" care, according to LVMC spokeswoman Nora Wallace.

Carey received the award after a LVMC committee reviewed nominations submitted by colleagues, doctors and others who praised her work. It's the hospital's inaugural DAISY Award, which is awarded to several nurses each year at more than 4,500 health care facilities across the U.S. and 28 countries that are enrolled in the program.

"[Thao] is the ultimate team player," said Senior Nursing Director Karen Kelly. “She not only provides excellent care for her patients and their families, she also cares for her fellow nurses by always being there when they need a helping hand. She has worked more shifts than any nurse I know; she knew the need was great, and she stepped up to fill the need."

The award is given by the DAISY Foundation, a Glen Ellen-based nonprofit which is named for Patrick Barnes, who died from an autoimmune disease in 1999 at the age of 33. The award was inspired by the care Barnes received in the final weeks of his life.

Carey, 45, is a critical care nurse at LVMC who also works in the telemetry unit at Marian Regional Medical Center. She first earned a degree in biochemistry from San Francisco State University and worked in a lab for several years, hoping to go to medical school. She's originally from Vietnam and immigrated to the Bay Area in the early 1980s.

She met her husband, who was in dental school, they started a family, then moved to his hometown of Lompoc in 2007, following his graduation. Her husband encouraged her to get into nursing and she completed a certified nursing assistant program at Hancock College before moving on to California State University Channel Islands, where she earned a bachelor's degree in nursing in 2017, all while raising two children.

After applying to LVMC, she went directly into the intensive care unit, which is not typical for a new graduate, according to Carey.

"Usually, nurses start out in [medical surge]," Carey said. "My director saw something in me with my background."

The nominations described Carey's work, particularly with hospice patients and those dealing with the coronavirus.

In one instance, on Nov. 9, Carey was caring for a male elderly patient whose family placed him on hospice and whose primary doctor didn't believe in giving him anything stronger than Tylenol to alleviate any pain during the dying process, according to Wallace.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

Carey helped facilitate a transfer of the patient to the hospital and was with the family to explain that the transfer was necessary to make the patient more comfortable before the patient died the same day.

The patient's family sent Carey and the critical care unit staff a large flower arrangement thanking them for their work, according to Wallace.

"Your dedication to your work and your patients is truly remarkable and something our family will always remember," read the note from the family that was included in the nomination. "Thank you for treating someone we all love with dignity and respect at the end of his life."

In April 2020, Carey treated a 90-year-old male patient who was admitted to the Lompoc hospital alone, without the accompaniment of family due to the lockdown, and when anxiety was high at a time when not much was known about the coronavirus.

The patient was transferred to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a pacemaker surgery and Carey accompanied the patient to provide support while allowing the patient to pass along crucial information to family, according to Wallace.

Carey's compassion stems in part from the loss of her brother-in-law following a vehicle collision in the Bay Area on Aug. 22.

"I really do try to put myself in their shoes and show that's how I want to be treated," Carey said.

After several years as a nurse, Carey doesn't want to be a doctor anymore and credits her co-workers, at Marian and LVMC, for the award.

"I know I was recognized for this prestigious award, (but) I also want them to be recognized," Carey said.