Lompoc Valley Medical Center now screening all visitors, changing lab procedures

In response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Lompoc Valley Medical Center on Wednesday began screening all visitors — including employees and patients — who attempt to enter any of its facilities.
The screenings were put in place at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, at the Lompoc Health-North H Center, and at the Lompoc Health-North Third Center. The measures were implemented in an effort to reduce the likelihood of community spread of the coronavirus and to protect staff and patients, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
People entering any of the public entrances at the facilities will be stopped and asked a series of questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms, including new cough and fever, as well as their travel history. The screenings were based on recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, LVMC reported.
Additionally, LVMC announced the following coronavirus-related restrictions and rules that have been adopted at LVMC sites:
- No one under the age of 16 will be allowed inside the hospital unless registered as a patient.
- All workshops, lectures and support groups are canceled until further notice.
- The Ocean’s Seven Café remains open, but entry is now restricted to entrance at the front lobby. Social distancing is encouraged.
- Patients may only have one visitor in the hospital at a time, other than for extenuating circumstances approved by clinical leadership.
- Everyone is asked to practice social distancing while in waiting rooms or the café. This requires maintaining at least a 6-foot space between people.
- The Hospital Gift Shop is closed until further notice.
- LVMC is asking that members of the community not come to the hospital unless for a medical reason.
For LVMC and all Lompoc Health laboratory sites, the following measures have been implemented:
- All blood draws will now be by appointment only. Appointments will be scheduled primarily at Lompoc Health-North H Center, with overflow scheduling at the main LVMC hospital.
- Walk-in/drop-in hours for lab draws are now suspended at LVMC and all Lompoc Health locations.
- The Lompoc Health off-site laboratory at 1111 E. Ocean Ave., Suite 2, will be closed until further notice. The Diagnostic Imaging service at that location remains open.
- To schedule an appointment at Lompoc Health-North H Center Lab, call 805-737-8646. North H Center Lab will be open for appointments from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Beginning March 28, the North H Center lab will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays for appointment only. These hours are in place until further notice.
- The LVMC hospital lab will be open for appointments from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays as a secondary site.
- LVMC asks its patients, if possible, to come alone to appointments. Or, if necessary, to only bring essential people with them to limit the number of visitors in the waiting rooms.
"We understand that these are challenging times for our community, and we thank you for your cooperation," read a statement from LVMC.
For more information on LVMC and its facilities, visit lompocvmc.com.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.