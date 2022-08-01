Lompoc Valley Medical Center has named labor and delivery registered nurse Anahi Fontanos as the July 2022 DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary care.
The international award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day.
According to a hospital spokeswoman, Fontanos' nomination included a story of how she went "above and beyond" in her job to help a patient who had only recently moved to the U.S. and was struggling financially.
The expectant couple had no insurance established yet and were paying for their twice-weekly appointments with cash.
After the delivery, Fontanos spent time learning about the patient and the family’s other children.
According to the nomination, "Anahi asked if she could donate supplies, clothes, toys and her own baby swing to this needy couple."
Fontanos eventually met the family at discharge and loaded their car with supplies and toys for all the children.
"The family was overjoyed and very emotional, thanking Anahi for her generosity," the nomination noted.
The hospital spokeswoman said Fontanos was recognized during a surprise ceremony by members of the health-care district’s leadership team and Daisy Nomination Committee. Fontanos received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
Fontanos' peers describe her as having "a heart of a nurse," and that "she loves her patients and it shows." "She is so deserving of recognition," a nomination read.
On the nomination form, a co-worker called her a "true listener" with her patients.
Another recent example of her astute listening, the spokeswoman said, was the extraordinary care and comfort she showed a woman who had experienced fetal loss.
"The patient was so appreciative of her time and comfort," a nomination read.
Fontanos is an U.S. Air Force veteran who served eight years in a labor and delivery unit. She retired as staff sergeant.
"I just completely fell in love with the bond the mom and baby have, and everything that has to do with it," said Fontanos, noting that a year ago she gave birth at LVMC.
Fontanos is a mother of three, and her husband is on active duty at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
Fontanos earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Arizona State University and received her nursing license in 2016 before beginning work at LVMC in November, the spokeswoman said.
"It wasn’t until my mom got sick with breast cancer and I saw firsthand what the nurses really were doing for my mom that it made me want to go to school (for nursing),” Fontanos explained, noting that her mom, Liliana Pelayo, passed away at the age of 42.
“The care and compassion that they showed — it’s something I’ll never be able to thank them enough for,” she said.
Fontanos credits teamwork for her success at LVMC.
"Just seeing the teamwork that everybody had here made me want to apply here and work here," Fontanos said, noting that her boss, Melinda (DeHoyos), "is the most incredible boss and is always in the front lines with us."
"I couldn’t ask for a better team," she added. "The environment — everything I could possibly ask for. The patients are amazing. The providers are amazing. I have nothing but good things to say."