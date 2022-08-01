080122 LVMC Daisy Award

Labor and delivery registered nurse Anahi Fontanos was named July 2022 recipient of LVMC’s DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center has named labor and delivery registered nurse Anahi Fontanos as the July 2022 DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary care.

The international award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families every day.

According to a hospital spokeswoman, Fontanos' nomination included a story of how she went "above and beyond" in her job to help a patient who had only recently moved to the U.S. and was struggling financially.

