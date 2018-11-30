The Lompoc Valley Medical Center board of directors this week formally approved the purchase of the Sansum Clinic located in north Lompoc.
The board voted at its Nov. 28 meeting to authorize CEO Jim Raggio to negotiate the purchase of the 15-year-old, 30,908-square-foot building, located at 1225 North H St., and its interior assets. The projected purchase price, according to LVMC spokeswoman Nora Wallace, is $8.75 million.
Raggio said he felt like “the community, Sansum Clinic and LVMC all win with this transition.”
“The transition provides stability to a quality physician network and assures our community maintains access to local, high-quality, health-care services,” Raggio said. “Additionally, it preserves more than 50 jobs in Lompoc and strengthens the referral base for LVMC. We will continue to partner with Sansum Clinic and Cottage Health, which provide specialty care not available in Lompoc.”
LVMC Board Chairman Ray Down said the board is looking forward to continuing to collaborate with both Sansum Clinic and Cottage Health to provide specialty care in Lompoc and through the existing referral network with Santa Barbara specialists.
“This (acquisition) will allow LVMC to solidify the physician coverage and stabilize primary care and urgent care for all residents of the [Lompoc Healthcare District]," Down said. “We are pleased that the board and management have been able to operate, over the past years, in such a manner that we are able to make this purchase and ancillary transaction from existing cash reserves, with no additional financing required."
Escrow is expected to be finalized by Jan. 2, according to LVMC officials. Once completed, it is expected that the transition will include the employment of 50 nonclinical full-time and two part-time Sansum employees.
Ten physicians have signed professional service agreements to practice at the facility, LVMC reported. They are: Daryl Burgess, Cathy Straights, Rosa Ital, Lawrence Li, Wayne Jonas, Liberty Partridge, Gabriella Snow, Sandra Wilson, Farooq Husayn and Abhiskhek Mehta.
Those physicians represent the specialties of family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and urgent care.
Additionally, according to LVMC, other medical professionals will see patients at the facility, including a family medicine nurse practitioner; a pediatric nurse practitioner; an urgent care nurse practitioner; and two physical therapists.
The purchase of the Sansum Clinic practice in Lompoc, which was first announced by LVMC on Aug. 24, “adds significantly to LVMC’s healthcare services for the community,” according to Wallace.
Stephen Popkin, whose hire was approved by the LVMC board in October, is slated to succeed Raggio as LVMC's CEO in January.
The next meeting of the LVMC board of directors is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at the hospital, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
For more information on LVMC, visit lompocvmc.com.