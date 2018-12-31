With the Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s recently hired CEO, Stephen Popkin, not expected to report to duty until as late as February, the hospital’s board of directors voted Monday to extend the contract of current CEO Jim Raggio through mid-January and then hold another meeting to decide how to proceed from there.
The board voted unanimously to keep Raggio installed as the hospital’s top executive through Jan. 18. Raggio had recommended that the board approve Dr. Naishadh Buch, the hospital’s COO, as the interim CEO effective Jan. 19, but that recommendation was shot down with a 3-2 vote.
The board instead decided to call a special meeting prior to Jan. 18 to discuss how it will move forward post-Raggio and pre-Popkin, who has said he anticipates reporting to LVMC by Feb. 28. A specific date for that meeting had not been established as of Monday. It is anticipated that the CEO issue will be discussed in closed session during that special meeting on the grounds that it is a personnel matter.
Raggio, who initially announced his intention to retire in January 2018, has been LVMC’s CEO since 1998.
The hire of Popkin, who is currently CEO of the Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center in Riverside, was approved by the LVMC board in October.
Three new members — Dr. Christopher Lumsdaine, Dr. Elham Novin-Baheran and R.N. Leslie Kelly — joined the LVMC board in December after successful campaigns in the Nov. 6 midterm election, and it was those three who made up the majority to vote down Raggio’s recommendation to install Buch as interim CEO. There wasn’t much discussion regarding the vote, so it was unclear if there was any specific issue that led to the vote going the way that it did.
Popkin had initially been expected to take over his role in Lompoc in early January, but that timeline was pushed back, reportedly due to Popkin’s involvement in the ongoing sale of the Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, which is being acquired by AHMC Healthcare Inc.