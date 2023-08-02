DIALYSIS TEAM.jpeg

The dialysis team at Lompoc Valley Medical Center can now provide inpatient dialysis to patients with kidney-related complications.

 Contributed

Lompoc Valley Medical Center, after a rigorous certification process, has been licensed by the California Department of Public Health to provide inpatient dialysis to patients with kidney-related complications.

The certification was approved Thursday by a CDPH surveyor, according to Yvette Cope, chief operations officer/chief nursing officer.

“The surveyor today was impressed by the cleanliness of our hospital and the knowledge of each of our staff on our Dialysis Program Committee,” Cope said.

