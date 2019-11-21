{{featured_button_text}}
Lompoc Valley Master Chorale 2018

The Lompoc Valley Master Chorale, shown in 2018, will present a pair of concerts titled "Christmas is Coming" at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St.

 Contributed by the Lompoc Valley Master Chorale

The family-friendly concerts, directed by Kathleen Abrams Hacker, will feature traditional carols and popular Christmas songs, both old and new.

The family-friendly concerts, directed by Kathleen Abrams Hacker, will feature traditional carols and popular Christmas songs, both old and new.

There will also be sing-a-longs and other interactions with the audience, according to the Master Chorale.

General admission tickets are $20, while students younger than 18 will be admitted for $5.

Tickets are available from Master Chorale members and at Lompoc Valley Florist, 1026 North H St.; Surf Connection, 1307C North H St.; and The Bookstore, 1137 North H St., Suite Q.

They will also be available at the door prior to each concert.

In addition to the vocalists, the concert will include piano accompaniment from Rachel Mello.

It will also feature the Lompoc Valley Master Chorale's Youth Chorale and special guest instrumentalists.

For more information on the Lompoc Valley Master Chorale, which is in its 28th season, visit lvmasterchorale.org.

